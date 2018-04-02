Mizzou Tennis Impresses at Day One at Adidas Winter Invite

BLOOMINGTON, IN -- The No. 52 Mizzou tennis team kicked its spring schedule Friday at the Adidas IU Winter Invitational with a perfect 3-0 record in doubles action and a 5-1 mark in singles play at the IU Tennis Center in Bloomington, Indiana.

Mizzou opened the three-day event going with three victories in round one action in doubles. The No. 26 ranked team of sophomore Elisha Gabb and junior Cierra Gabb picked up an 8-4 win over Marquette's Aina Hernandez and Vanessa Foltinger. Senior Maria Christensen and junior Rachel Stuhlmann were impressive in an 8-1 victory over Ali Dawson and Laia Hernandez of Marquette, while the team of sophomore Alex Clark and Madison Rhyner picked up a 8-6 win over Indiana's Carolyn Chupa and Katie Klyczek.

The Tigers also posted a 5-1 record in singles play during the day. Gaytan-Leach, ranked No. 71 in the nation, defeated Marquette's Ana Pimienta, 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6), in flight one action. In flight two, Stuhlmann dominated Erin Gebes of Marquette 6-1, 6-3, while Gabb claimed a 6-3, 7-5 win over Marquette's Laia Hernandez, 6-3, 7-5, in flight three.

Christensen and Rhyner were also victorious in flight five and six, respectively. Christensen earned a hard-fought 6-3, 6-7, 1-0 (10-7) win over Aina Hernandez of Marquette and Rhyner posted a 7-5 (5), 6-4 victory over Aleeza Kanner of Marquette.

In flight four, Clark lost a close 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7) match to Rocio Diaz of Marquette.

The Tigers continue day two action at the Invite on Saturday, January 12 at 9 a.m.