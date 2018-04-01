Mizzou Ties for Third at The Farms Invitational

RANCHO SANTA FE, CA -- Missouri Golf finished The Farms Invitational in a tie for third place with UC Irvine. The Tigers hit 294-301-298-893 to record a score 29-over par. San Diego State (-2) won the tournament, and St. Mary's finished in second place. The Tigers finished five strokes ahead of SMU who took fifth place.

Four Tigers earned top 25 nods at the tournament, freshman Ryan Zech finished in a tie for 14th, while junior Jace Long tied for 19th with senior Nick Wilson. Emilio Cuartero tied for 23rd with Ben Geyer of St. Mary's. Zech shot 73-77-72-222 at the tournament to score 6-over par, while Both Long and Wilson finished 7-over par. Long shot even par in the third round to remain 7-over par, while Wilson finished the third round with a score of 76, 4-over par. Cuartero, 76-71-78, closed the tournament just 9-over par for his 23rd place finish.

Senior Tommie Wuennenberg and freshman Wilson Sundvold tallied 243 at the tournament for a score 27-over par. The two tied for 57th place, and Wuennenberg competed as an individual in the tournament.

Mizzou continues the season on March 25 in Williamsburg, Virginia at the C&F Bank Invitational.