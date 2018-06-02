Mizzou Tigers Head to Texas to Face the Baylor Bears

COLUMIBA - The Missouri Tigers leave Friday afternoon for Waco, Texas, where they will play the Baylor Bears Saturday night. Baylor owns a record of 4-3 and features a high powered offense led by quarterback Robert Griffin the third.

The Tigers are 4-4 after their overtime win at Texas A&M last Saturday. They have not won back-to-back games this season. The Tigers had won seven in a row in their series with Baylor, but the Bears beat Mizzou two years ago on Faurot Field.

"It was a long time ago but I think it helps knowing that you went there and won and now they're coming back for revenge so you've got to build up the fort and get ready to fight," said Elliot Coffey, Baylor Sr. linebacker.



"It's just another good team that the Big 12 seems to produce," said Robert Griffin III, Baylor Jr. quarterback. "There's a lot of great teams in the Big 12. Every time that you suit up you've got to be ready."



"There's no easy games- not by a long shot," said Terrance Ganaway, Baylor Sr. running back. "They're going come in and they're going to be ready to play. We've got to make sure that we're ready to play and we're ready to play Baylor football and stop worrying about any other team and just play Baylor."