Mizzou to Host No. 1 Alabama in Afternoon Game

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tigers will play their first afternoon game at Faurot Field this season when No. 1 Alabama comes to town on October 13. The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday the game will be televised on CBS beginning at 2:30 p.m. (CT).

This will mark the second time the Tigers have played an afternoon game this season. Mizzou made its first afternoon appearance on CBS on September 22 against No. 7 South Carolina. This will also mark the third time the Tigers will face an opponent ranked in the Top 25. Three out of Mizzou's first four conference games will be against teams ranked in the Top 10.

Alabama is currently 5-0 and will have an extra week to prepare for Mizzou as the Crimson Tide has a scheduled bye-week this week. The Tigers will face three-consecutive opponents coming off their bye weeks: UCF, Vanderbilt, and Alabama.

Mizzou hosts Vanderbilt (1-3) on Saturday under the lights. Both teams are searching for their first conference win of the season. Tiger fans can either get tickets to the game at Faurot or catch the game at 6 p.m. (CT) on FSN.