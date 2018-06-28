Mizzou to Open Big 12 Play With Oklahoma

7 years 3 months 4 days ago Thursday, March 24 2011 Mar 24, 2011 Thursday, March 24, 2011 3:05:00 PM CDT March 24, 2011 in Sports
Source: Mizzou Athletic Media Relations
By: Riley Nunn

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou baseball team will close out its nearly month-long homestand this weekend as it begins Big 12 Conference play against south division rival Oklahoma, who enters this weekend's matchup ranked in the top 10 in each of the four major collegiate baseball polls. The two teams will play on Friday, March 2, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 2, at 2 p.m. The series finale will be contested at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 27.

Mizzou, currently 11-11, and Nebraska are the only two Big 12 teams to have not started league play yet. Oklahoma, 17-5, sits sixth overall at 1-2 in league play after dropping two of three to Texas A&M last weekend.

Sunday's game with OU will be aired on the Mizzou Sports Network and be shown on Fox Sports Net.

 

