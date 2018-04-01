Mizzou Track Wraps Up Season at NCAA Relays

EUGENE, OR - The Mizzou track and field team wrapped up action at the final day of the NCAA Championship Preliminary Round on Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Freshman Tre' Chambers was the highlight of the day, finishing 22nd overall in the men's 200m dash with a time of 21.84. He failed to turn in an NCAA Final Round qualifying time, but still turned in a very impressive freshman campaign this season.

Also competing on the day was Kaitie Vanatta who turned in a great performance in the women's 5,000m run with a time of 16:34.63, finishing 21st overall. She was just 22 seconds shy of qualifying for the next round in the event. Both Melissa Coil and Megan Collins competed in the throws event for the Tiger women as well. Collins placed 32nd overall in the discus at 46.06m while Coil placed 36th overall in the hammer at 53.15m as both failed to reach the next round.

Also, senior Tim Opfer competed for the Tiger men on Saturday as he placed 29th in the men's discus at 50.46m, also failing to qualify. Staying on the men's side, the 4x400m relay competed on Saturday and was disqualified from the event.