Mizzou Under Construction

And the "For All We Call Mizzou" campaign is costing the campus, and its students.

MU is hard at work to keep the campus feeling new. With renovations everywhere from the residence halls, to Brady Commons, to the Journalism School, students are having to take detours to get around. MU student Brandon Ramsey would rather not.

"It just kind of frustrates me to have to go completely around campus backwards and forwards to get from here to there," said Ramsey.

"We want to keep growing at MU," said For all We Call Mizzou representative Beth Hammock. That when we build new buildings, we have several under construction right now, those are enhancing really outstanding programs we have."

The campaign raised nearly $124 million in the 2007 fiscal year, its third most since the first donation in 2000. The signs for the For all We Call Mizzou campaign can be found at the corners if the MU campus. If updated for today, the sign would read $805 million raised.

"We're using money all the time," Hammock said. "About half of the money we receive each year is used right away and about the other half goes into endowed funds."



Some students, like Ramsey, don't think the money used on construction is necessary.

"The central campus itself doesn't really seem like there is enough land for all of the new buildings and the new renovations," Ramsey said. "So it almost seems as if things are getting clustered, adding buildings on top of buildings."

Visiting students seem to like where the money goes.

"That's a good thing because they are always improving themselves, making it better, doing everything they can do," said Clayton Taff, a prospective MU student.

The campaign hopes to reach it's $1 billion goal by Spring of 2009.