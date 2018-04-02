Mizzou Up to No. 17 in AP Poll

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tigers moved up five spots this week in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll to No. 17. Mizzou is just one of three teams from the Southeastern Conference in the Top 25. The Florida Gators are ranked at No. 4 while Ole Miss comes in right above the Tigers at No. 16.

Both Florida and Ole Miss are tied for the lead in the SEC, sitting at 6-0 in conference play. The two conference leaders will face off on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU in Gainesville.

Michigan took over the top spot from Duke, who fell to number five after suffering a big loss to Miami last week. Kansas comes in at second while Indiana moves up to third.