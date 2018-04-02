Mizzou Volleyball Begins NCAA Tournament Play on Friday

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou volleyball team will taking the court in the NCAA Tournament on Friday. The Tigers will play the Florida Gators of the Southeastern Conference in their first round match at 5 PM. The match will be played in Cedar Falls, Iowa at Northern Iowa University.

"It's kind of interesting first of all," said Molly Kreklow, Missouri sophomore setter. "I definitely think it will be tough but it's kind of cool that we'll be going to their conference next year and we'll get to play them. I guess it's a little preview of exactly what it's going to be like."

When you talk about Florida volleyball, you talk about athletes," said Wayne Kreklow, Missouri Volleyball Coach. "I mean they're athletes. They're big physical kids, they play the game really well at the net. They've got some experienced kids."