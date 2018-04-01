Mizzou Volleyball Ranks No. 4, Henning Receives SEC Honor

COLUMBIA - After a spectacular weekend that featured victories over No. 5 Florida and South Carolina, the Mizzou volleyball team has moved up in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top-25 Poll and seen one of its standout players be honored by the SEC.

The Tigers (31-0, 15-0) are now ranked No. 4 and are just one of two undefeated teams left in the country this season. Their triumph in Gainesville Saturday marked the first time Missouri had ever defeated a top-5 squad on the road as well as the first instance the Gators have been swept at home during head coach Mary Wise's 22-plus year tenure.

Meanwhile, senior Lisa Henning collected her second Southeastern Conference Player of the Week award, the seventh Mizzou has gathered as a team this season. Henning was instrumental in the Florida game. The two-time All-American tallied 17 kills on .500 hitting in addition to rallying the Tigers in the third set by recording four of Mizzou's five kills after trailing 21-20.

The Tigers need one more win to claim the SEC title, which would automatically qualify them for the NCAA tournament. Missouri plays Mississippi State (11-7, 2-12) in the Hearnes Center Friday at 6:30 p.m.