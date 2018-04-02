Mizzou Volleyball Suffers First Loss on the Road

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou volleyball team lost its first match of the season on Thursday to Middle Teennesse State 3-1 (13-25, 30-28, 17-25, 15-25). In the first road match of the year middle hitters Whitney Little and Brittney Brimmage had a combined total of 19 kills on .531 hitting. Brimmage finished with a team-high 10 kills on .562 hitting while Little pitched in nine kills on .500 hitting. Mizzou is now 4-1 on the season. Setter Molly Kreklow dished 36 assists in the loss.

The Tiger outside hitters struggled however. Lisa Henning finished with eight kills, but hit just .033 and Katie O'Brien had five kills on -.167 hitting with nine errors. Emily Wilson had a nice night on the outside with 10 kills on .333 hitting. The Tigers also struggled to get anything past a stingy MTSU defense that finished with 11.5 blocks and 46 digs. Mizzou's defense allowed Middle Tennessee to hit .432 as a team.

Mizzou will begin play in the Middle Tennessee Blue Raider Bash on Friday at 5 P.M. against Austin Peay.