Mizzou Volleyball Sweeps UALR

The Tigers were led by Jessica Vander Kooi with 20 kills and Nicole Wilson with 11 kills. Vander Kooi also had 19 digs and defending Big 12 Libero of the Year Tatum Ailes had a team-high 23 digs.

The only UALR Trojan with double-digit kills was Ivanka Davidova with 10. Missouri dominated Arkansas at the net, with the Tigers outblocking the Trojans, 11-3.

The win improves the Tigers' record to 3-1 on the season. The Tigers head to South Bend this weekend for the Shamrock Invitational where they will play Idaho, Valparaiso and Notre Dame on Friday and Saturday.