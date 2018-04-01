Mizzou vs. South Carolina: preview and predictions

This year, I'm hosting a weekly Mizzou football webcast to get you ready for gameday. Every week, I'll breakdown three things you need to know about the upcoming matchup.

Note: To hear from the team and check out South Carolina's highlights, watch the video.

1. Bad Defense: South Carolina has one of the worst defenses in the SEC. Teams have completed 70% of their passes aganst the Gamecocks.

2. Mike Davis: South Carolina running back Mike Davis may have picked up 150 total yards against the Tigers last season, but he's averaging just 66 rushing yards per game this year.

3. Dylan Thompson: Dylan Thompson struggled against Mizzou last season but he's improved a lot this season. He's actually thrown for more yards than Maty Mauk.

Prediction: Mizzou had a bad day against Indiana last week, but South Carolina has been inconsistent all season. They beat Georgia but almost lost to Vanderbilt and East Carolina. That's why I'm picking the Tigers to pull off the upset.

Missouri 31

South Carolina 27

Mihir's Predictions This Season: 3-1