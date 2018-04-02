Mizzou vs. South Dakota State preview and predictions

COLUMBIA - This year, I'm going to host a weekly Mizzou football webcast to get you ready for gameday. Every week, I'll breakdown three things you need to know about the upcoming matchup. And we'll start with the season opener against South Dakota State on Saturday, August 30 at 2:30 p.m.

1. Zach Zenner: South Dakota State running back Zach Zenner is arguably the best player in the FCS. He's just the 2nd player in FCS history to rush for back-to-back 2,000 yard seasons. And Mizzou fans will love (and hate) the video video below of Zenner rushing for a 99-yard touchdown against Kansas.

2. Marcus Murphy: This is our first look at Marcus Murphy at wide receiver. Don't expect Mizzou to reveal too much of the playbook but it'll be fun to see how he's used.

3. Mizzou Backups: Mizzou should lead early so expect to see a lot of backups play including the true freshman. That should give us a look at the future of Mizzou football.

Prediction: Even though Pinkel said "We're not good enough to overlook anybody," Mizzou is good enough to overmatch an FCS school.

Missouri 45

South Dakota State 17



