Mizzou vs. Texas A&M Football Game Time Announced

COLUMBIA - The No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Texas A&M football game on Nov. 30 will start at 6:45 p.m. from Faurot Field. The game will broadcast on ESPN.

The Tigers (9-1,5-1) take on No. 24 Ole Miss in Oxford this Saturday while the Aggies (8-2,4-2) travel to No. 18 LSU.