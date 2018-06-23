Mizzou wide receiver Copelin dismissed from team

COLUMBIA - Mizzou head coach Gary Pinkel says redshirt sophomore wide receiver Levi Copelin has been dismissed from the team.

Pinkel declined to comment on the reason at his weekly press conference Monday.

The NCAA suspended Copelin in July for the entire 2014-2015 season due to a failed drug test for a banned over-the-counter supplement.

Copelin had been arrested twice in his career with the Tigers, including an arrest in 2012 for possession of marijuana with now ex-Mizzou players Dorial Green-Beckham and Torey Boozer. Copelin was also arrested in January for a peace disturbance.

Copelin's most memorable moment as a Tiger came in 2013 when he blocked a punt against Kentucky.

In his career, he totaled three receptions for 61 yards without any touchdowns.