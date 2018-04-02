Mizzou Women Fall in Battle with Memphis

5 years 3 months 1 day ago Sunday, December 30 2012 Dec 30, 2012 Sunday, December 30, 2012 9:27:03 AM CST December 30, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: Jenny Dewar - Press Release

MEMPHIS, TN -- The Mizzou Women's Basketball team fell to Memphis on Saturday in a hard-fought battle against Memphis. Mizzou falls to 11-3 on the season, while Memphis improves to 7-5. Junior Bri Kulas led the Tigers with 23 points in the loss, earning her ninth consecutive double-figure scoring game this season. Crafton also put up double digits with 16 points and 12 rebounds, marking her third career double-double.

The first half saw Memphis lead off on a 10-1 run, before sophomore Morgan Eye was able to hit her first three-pointer of the game. Eye hit 4-of-9 threes in the first half, and led the Tigers with 11 points in the first half. Trailing Memphis by 15 with just over six minutes left in the half, Mizzou went on a 6-0 run kicked off by two made free throws from Sydney Crafton. Liz Smith added a jumper, and Eye sunk a layup off of a Memphis turnover to reduce the Memphis lead to nine. In addition to her points from the charity stripe, Crafton made two baskets, capping of the first half going 2-for-4 from the field. Smith also finished the half 2-of-4.

Doty hit a layup with eight seconds left in the first half, sending the Tigers into the locker room hungry for more. It worked, and Mizzou started the half on a 10-0 run, led off by a Crafton layup. Kulas hit two in a row to add to the Tiger run, and Smith scored at the 18:06 mark. Memphis' Nicole Dixon hit a three to put Memphis back in the game and put a stop to the Tigers' run. Coming out of the first media timeout, Kulas hit a jumper to keep the score at 44-40 in Memphis' favor. Crafton added another two to the Tigers' tally, and with 13:01 on the clock Kulas was awarded an and-one.

Crafton made two from the charity stripe after the under-12 media timeout, but Memphis continued to answer the Tigers' buckets. Maddie Stock hit a big three for the Tigers immediately following the under-8 timeout. Memphis hit a jumper twenty seconds later, but Doty sunk a three to keep the score close. It was 59-57 with just over six minutes to play. Kulas made a free throw to bring the Tigers within one, but Memphis returned the favor. Maddie Stock made another from the distance with 5:13 on the clock, bringing Mizzou within one. Memphis stayed hot on the Tigers' trail, however, pulling away with a jumper and a free throw from Nicole Dickson.

With a minute and a half to go, Kulas netted a three to bring Mizzou within just three points of Memphis. After a 30-second timeout, Crafton made a layup to reduce the lead to just one. After a Memphis timeout, a Memphis Tiger foul put Kulas on the line, and her made free throw tied the game at 69. Memphis' Nicole Dickson hit a jumper with 0.4 seconds on the clock, and also sunk a free throw to close the game at 72-69.

Missouri will continue with another road game on January 3 at Georgia. After opening conference season on the road, Mizzou will host Auburn for its SEC home opener on January 6

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
