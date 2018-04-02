Mizzou Women Fall in Battle with Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN -- The Mizzou Women's Basketball team fell to Memphis on Saturday in a hard-fought battle against Memphis. Mizzou falls to 11-3 on the season, while Memphis improves to 7-5. Junior Bri Kulas led the Tigers with 23 points in the loss, earning her ninth consecutive double-figure scoring game this season. Crafton also put up double digits with 16 points and 12 rebounds, marking her third career double-double.



The first half saw Memphis lead off on a 10-1 run, before sophomore Morgan Eye was able to hit her first three-pointer of the game. Eye hit 4-of-9 threes in the first half, and led the Tigers with 11 points in the first half. Trailing Memphis by 15 with just over six minutes left in the half, Mizzou went on a 6-0 run kicked off by two made free throws from Sydney Crafton. Liz Smith added a jumper, and Eye sunk a layup off of a Memphis turnover to reduce the Memphis lead to nine. In addition to her points from the charity stripe, Crafton made two baskets, capping of the first half going 2-for-4 from the field. Smith also finished the half 2-of-4.



Doty hit a layup with eight seconds left in the first half, sending the Tigers into the locker room hungry for more. It worked, and Mizzou started the half on a 10-0 run, led off by a Crafton layup. Kulas hit two in a row to add to the Tiger run, and Smith scored at the 18:06 mark. Memphis' Nicole Dixon hit a three to put Memphis back in the game and put a stop to the Tigers' run. Coming out of the first media timeout, Kulas hit a jumper to keep the score at 44-40 in Memphis' favor. Crafton added another two to the Tigers' tally, and with 13:01 on the clock Kulas was awarded an and-one.



Crafton made two from the charity stripe after the under-12 media timeout, but Memphis continued to answer the Tigers' buckets. Maddie Stock hit a big three for the Tigers immediately following the under-8 timeout. Memphis hit a jumper twenty seconds later, but Doty sunk a three to keep the score close. It was 59-57 with just over six minutes to play. Kulas made a free throw to bring the Tigers within one, but Memphis returned the favor. Maddie Stock made another from the distance with 5:13 on the clock, bringing Mizzou within one. Memphis stayed hot on the Tigers' trail, however, pulling away with a jumper and a free throw from Nicole Dickson.



With a minute and a half to go, Kulas netted a three to bring Mizzou within just three points of Memphis. After a 30-second timeout, Crafton made a layup to reduce the lead to just one. After a Memphis timeout, a Memphis Tiger foul put Kulas on the line, and her made free throw tied the game at 69. Memphis' Nicole Dickson hit a jumper with 0.4 seconds on the clock, and also sunk a free throw to close the game at 72-69.



Missouri will continue with another road game on January 3 at Georgia. After opening conference season on the road, Mizzou will host Auburn for its SEC home opener on January 6