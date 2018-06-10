Mizzou Women Get First Big 12 Win at Kansas

LAWRENCE, KS -- The Missouri Tigers won their first Big 12 contest of the season Saturday afternoon after 13 unsuccessful attempts.

The Tigers beat the rival Kansas Jayhawks, 70-65, in what could be the final meeting between the two programs, as Missouri will play in the SEC next season.

Christina Flores scored 24 points for the Tigers and also had six rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Guard Kyley Simmons and Sydney Crafton each added 13 points. Aishah Sutherland led Kansas with 23 points.

The Tigers roared out of the gates, as they took an 8-0 lead in the first three minutes. Mizzou hit its first five three-pointers and finished seven of 12. Kansas cut the lead to six with five minutes left in the half, but Missouri finished the half on an 11-2 run, capped by three layups off Jayhawk turnovers. The Tigers led 37-22 at the half.

A 23-12 run by Kansas to open the second half shrunk the lead to four, but could not pull much closer. Trailing 68-65 with less than two minutes to play, the Jayhawks turned the Tigers over but then gave the ball right back and were forced to foul. Flores sunk two clutch free throws to extend the lead to five and put the game on ice. Kansas fired up two long balls in the final ten seconds, but neither found the net.

Missouri shot 57 percent from the field to KU's 46 percent. The Tigers will try to start their first Big 12 winning streak of the season when they visit Iowa State Tuesday night.