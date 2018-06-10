Mizzou Women Receive Votes in Cross Country National Poll

COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's cross country team earned votes in this week's US Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (UTSFCCCA) National Poll after an impressive performance at the Notre Dame Invitational over the weekend. The appearance in the national poll this week marks the first time that a Mizzou cross country team (men's or women's) has received votes in the national poll since 2005.



"It's always a compliment when your team is recognized for its performances," women's head coach Rebecca Wilmes said. "At the same time, we know that we have a lot of work to do and we must remain focused on what lies ahead for us in the Championship portion of the season."



The votes in the national poll are a reflection of the full team effort at Notre Dame last weekend where the women's team placed ninth out of 28 teams, defeating plenty of Big 12 and other teams Division I that had been receiving votes in the UTSTFCCCA poll. The meet marked one of the team's best performances in years, highlighted by a seventh-place finish from All-Big 12 honoree Kaitie Vanatta.



The women will return to the course on October 14 at the Bradley Invitational while the men will head to Pre-Nationals on October 16.