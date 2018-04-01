Mizzou Women's Basketball Exhibition

COLUMBIA -The Missouri women's basketball team has their first exhibition game of the season Tuesday night.

The Tigers face the Southwest Baptist University Bearcats at 7 PM at Mizzou Arena. After Tuesday's game, Missouri will have just one more home game before the team hits the road to play St. Louis University.

The women's team is especially young this season with six newcomers: Tania Jackson, Davionna Holmes, Kayla McDowell, Jordan Frericks, Sierra Michaelis and Lindsey Cunningham. They only bring back two starters from last season but it happens to be last year's two top scorers, Lianna Doty and Bri Kulas.

The Tigers next play on November 5 at home against Quincy University.