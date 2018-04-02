Mizzou Women's Basketball Hosting Annual Golf Tournament

COLUMBIA -- The University of Missouri Women's Basketball team will host its annual celebrity golf tournament on Monday, September 17 at A.L. Gustin Golf Course. The tournament is scheduled for a 1 p.m. shotgun start, after a registration and lunch period from 11:30 to 13:30.



The tournament format will be a four person scramble plus a celebrity teammate, and registration for the tournament will include box lunches from C&R Supermarket, a favor package with a tournament gift and a post tournament meal provided by Hoss's. All proceeds from the golf tournament will go toward funding the Mizzou Women's Basketball program.



Prizes will also be awarded to each member of the first, second and third place teams at the conclusion of the tournament. In addition, there will be closest to the pin and longest drive contest winners for both men and women.



Tiger fans can also register for a hole sponsorship, which includes hole signage, recognition at the post tournament dinner and a hole sponsor gift.



Registration for the tournament must be submitted by September 13 to the Mizzou Women's Basketball office.