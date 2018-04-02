Mizzou Women's Basketball Set to Play in Cancun Challenge

COLUMBIA -- The 2012 Women's Cancun Challenge tournament schedule has been set, as announced by Triple Crown College Sports. The Tigers will play three games over the course of the tournament, which will take place November 22-24.



Missouri will play Wichita State at 2:30 p.m. (CT) on November 22 and the Tigers will see Green Bay at 5 p.m. on November 23. The team is set to close the tournament with a 5 p.m. contest against Minnesota on November 24. The complete tournament schedule is listed below, and fans can go to www.cancunchallenge.net for more information.



Cancun Challenge games will be held at the Moon Palace Resort convention center; the Moon Palace Resort is an all-inclusive, ocean front property that provides all food and drinks as well as activities on the resort. Mizzou fans are invited to share in the experience as well as fan packages are available from Triple Crown Sports. Fan Packages include admission to all women's basketball games along with preferred seating. Accommodations at the Moon Palace Resort, transportation to and from the Cancun airport and unlimited food and beverages are included in the fan package as well.



To book a fan package contact Melissa Koza at Melissa@triplecrownsports.com or call (970) 672-0567. Fans can find additional information here as well.





Cancun Challenge Tournament Schedule



November 22, 2012

12:00 PM CT Richmond vs. Minnesota

2:30 PM CT Missouri vs. Wichita St.

5:00 PM CT JMU vs. Green Bay



November 23, 2012

12:00 PM CT Wichita State vs. Richmond

2:30 PM CT Minnesota vs. JMU

5:00 PM CT Green Bay vs. Missouri



November 24, 2012

12:00 PM CT JMU vs. Wichita State

2:30 PM CT Richmond vs. Green Bay

5:00 PM CT Missouri vs. Minnesota