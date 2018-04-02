Mizzou Women's Golf Battles Wind at Big 12 Championship

Friday, April 27, 2012
Source: Jenny Dewar - Press Release

LAWRENCE, KS -- The Missouri Women's golf team is in sixth place at the Big 12 Women's Golf Championship after the first round of play. Conditions on the course were unfavorable as the golfers battled strong winds and a few lighting delays, but Mizzou persevered and the Tigers finished the first round 42-over-par. Iowa State is currently in the lead as the Cyclones shot 31-over-par on the day followed by Baylor (+33) and Oklahoma State (+35).

"We had some really good stretches today," head coach Stephanie Priesmeyer said. "but then we put up some big numbers. The wind was blowing so much that the ball was really being affected by it, I think the weather persevered on this one. I was proud of how we battled through and kept a good attitude. We stayed patient throughout. I think we are in a good position going into the next two days."

Taylor Gohn and Marissa Cook lead the Tigers after finishing the first round 9-over-par. The two sit in a tie for 15th in the tournament, while Ariana Savich is just one stroke behind in a tie for 21st. Savich battled the wind through the first couple holes and came back with two birdies on the day.

Also, Hannah Lovelock sits 14-over-par after the first round, while Alina Rogers is 16-over par.

The second round of the Big 12 Championship will begin Saturday at 8 a.m. The Tigers will be paired with Texas A&M for the round, with Alina Rogers teeing off first a 9:20 a.m.

