Mizzou Women's Golf Off to a Strong Start

Lincoln, Neb. -- Mizzou Women's Golf snagged a second place finish at the 2012 Chip-N Club Invitational in Lincoln, Neb. Although Mizzou led the tournament through the first two rounds, Southern Methodist University pulled ahead of Missouri to win its second consecutive title. Two Tigers earned top five finishes, as redshirt freshman Michelle Butler and freshman Katherine Hepler took third and fifth places, respectively.

Butler had a good showing in the third round as she finished 1-under par for the day. She started out with a birdie on her first hole, then recorded three consecutive birdies on the back nine. She finished the tournament scoring 74-77-71-222 to take third place. Hepler was not far behind, closing the day 3-over par. She had a rough go of it on the front nine with four consecutive bogeys, but a birdie on the back nine helped lower her score. She earned a fifth place finish with her score of 9-over par on the tournament.

Missouri had five golfers in the top 30 at the tournament. Laura Kraft tied for 21st and Ariana Savich finished in a tie for 26th with teammate Kate Gallagher, who was playing as an individual. Kraft scored 74-82-81 through three rounds to end the tournament 21-over par. Both Savich and Kraft finished 22-over par through three rounds of play. Junior Taylor Gohn took 39th overall, scoring 77-84-83-244.

Next up for the Tigers is the Wild Eggs Cardinal Cup in Louisville, Ky. The tournament will take place September 17-18 at the Cardinal Club Golf Course.