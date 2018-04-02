Mizzou Women's Golf Takes Second at Wild Eggs Cardinal Cup

SIMPSONVILLE, KY -- Mizzou Women's Golf earned a second place team finish at the Wild Eggs Cardinal Cup on Tuesday. The Tigers scored 291-308-298-897 to finish one stroke behind Louisville. Four Tigers earned top-20 finishes as Taylor Gohn tied for fourth, Katherine Hepler finished 10th, Alina Rogers tied for 14th and Laura Kraft tied for 18th.

Playing individually, junior Taylor Gohn was one to the top finishers at the tournament. She tied for fourth place overall after finishing just 3-over-par. Gohn shot 4-over par in the third round after finishing the first day of play 1-under par. Not far behind her, Hepler finished at even par in the third round to place 10th in the tournament. She started the third round off by tallying three birdies in a row before adding a fourth on the sixth hole. She added a double bogey on the front nine and two bogeys on the back nine to bring her score back up to even par.

Rogers played well in the third round, scoring 2-over par for a 14th place finish. She scored 74-76-74 through three rounds to tally a score 8-over par. Kraft finished one stroke behind Rogers with a final tally of 225. Tied for 18th, Kraft recorded three consecutive birdies on the first three holes of her final round.

Freshman Michelle Butler scored 73-78-77-228 through three rounds of play to finish in a tie for 27th overall. Butler had a third round tally 5-over par and earned a birdie on the sixth hole. Ariana Savich finished just one stroke behind Butler to place 31st in the tournament. She closed the final round 5-over par.

Also playing in the tournament, Kate Gallagher earned a 77th place finish after scoring 81-78-90-249 at the tournament. Gallagher was playing as an individual as well.

Mizzou will host the Johnie Imes Invitational on October 1st and 2nd at the Club at Old Hawthorne.