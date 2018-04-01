Mizzou Women's Golf Tied for Third After First Round in Florida

Orlando, Fla. - The No. 23 Missouri women's golf team is tied for third place after the first round of the UCF Challenge. The Tigers are six shots back from the lead out of 16 teams and are tied with Augusta and Iowa State.

Despite Florida's abnormal weather, senior Michelle Butler is tied for first individually (-1).

"Michelle was really good today," said head coach Stephanie Priesmeyer. "Her approach shots were outstanding. She has been so dialed in this year as our only senior. It is a lot of fun to watch her execute."

Butler is one of two players to shoot under par with four birdies during the round, three of which on the front nine.

Junior Jessica Meek is tied for eighth after shooting a 1-over 73 and collectively, Mizzou shot a 301 (+13).

"Relative to the weather today, I believe we competed pretty well," said Priesmeyer. "The wind really affected our putting. We stressed to the team last night about being patient in these conditions and keeping everything in perspective. We handled the adversity pretty well and learned a lot on the day. We are expecting more of the same wind and chilly conditions the next two days and I'm confident we will keep getting stronger."

The second round for Mizzou begins Monday at 9 a.m. CT.