Mizzou Women's Soccer Comes Up Short in Overtime

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. - Mizzou tied it up just before time expired in regulation on Thursday, but they couldn't quite hold on in overtime losing 2-1 against Arkansas. The Tigers end the regular season with an 8-8-3 record which will earn them the No. 9 seed heading into the SEC tournament next week in Orange Beach, Ala.

The game started off with a back and forth battle to score. Finally in the 28th minute Arkansas' Ashleigh Ellenwood scored on a header to take the lead.

Missouri's defense spent most of the game working hard to keep Arkansas' aggressive offensive efforts at bay.

With only 19 seconds left and Missouri soccer down by a goal, Alyssa Diggs hit Dominique Richardson for the goal to tie it up. The game was headed into overtime.

Both teams fought throughout overtime, but it was Arkansas who was able to score the one and only goal of the period with just 55 seconds remaining.

The two teams will see each other again on Monday, Nov. 4th at 6:30 p.m. in the first round of the conference tournament.