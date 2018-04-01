Mizzou Women's Soccer had First Practice with Big Expectations

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Women's soccer team took to the pitch today in their season's first practice. This season the Tigers have some very big expectations returning several young starters.

The Tigers are preparing to play its first regular season game at San Diego on August 19th.

Last season the Tigers went 7 and 10 with 3 ties and five and five in the Big 12. Mizzou's coach attributes hard summer work to a great first day.

"First and foremost we had a, our senior leadership returned, the're a good group, and over summer getting this group prepared for today. I think it showed right from the get-go this morning in our fitness tests; all our kids worked very hard; they did a great job. Results were quite impressive for the first day," said Tiger assistant coach Todd Shulenberger.

Dominique Richardson concluded with, "Soccer-wise we're playing a lot better, playing to feet, keeping the ball more. Lots more talking this year than at this time last year."