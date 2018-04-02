Mizzou Women's Soccer Scores Season High Against OU

NORMAN, OK - University of Missouri Women's soccer beat the Oklahoma Sooners 5-2 Sunday afternoon in Norman, Oklahoma. The five goals were the most the Tigers have scored in a game all season.

What was more impressive is that all five goals came from different players. Freshman Taylor Grant started the onslaught in the 29th minute and was followed quickly by Freshman Kaysie Clark just two minutes after.

The Tigers went into halftime with a 2-1 lead and then Sophomore Dominique Richardson scored her fifth goal of the year in the 47th minute.

Mizzou was up 3-2 when Senior Kendra Collins scored an unassisted goal. Then to add further cushion, Sophomore Danielle Nottingham scored her fifth goal of the year and the Tigers' fifth goal of the game.

Freshman goalie McKenzie Sauerwein recorded seven saves for the Tigers.

The victory improved the Tigers' record to 11-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big 12. OU fell to 6-10 and 1-4.

Mizzou takes the field again on Friday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Walton Stadium for a home match against The Kansas Jayhawks.