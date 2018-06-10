Mizzou Women Start Cancun Challenge with Win

5 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, November 22 2012 Nov 22, 2012 Thursday, November 22, 2012 5:24:00 PM CST November 22, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: Jenny Dewar - Press Release

CANCUN, MEXICO -- Missouri Women's Basketball (4-0) started off the Cancun Challenge on the right foot, earning a 49-44 victory over Wichita State (2-2) on Wednesday. Senior Sydney Crafton led the Tigers with 14 points on the game, marking her third double figure scoring game this season. Crafton finished 4-for-5 from the field, and she made 5-of-6 shots from the free throw line.

Scoring in the game started right off the bat, with a jumper from Wichita State in the first few seconds of play, but Bri Kulas quickly responded with a basket of her own, marking the beginning of a 6-0 run for the Tigers. A huge block by Sydney Crafton led the teams into the under-16 media timeout, and, despite the team's fast start, Mizzou kept the Shockers from finding the net until the 14-minute mark on the clock.

Leading the scoring for Mizzou in the first half, Liz Smith hit a jumper with 11:24 on the clock, forcing Wichita State to take a timeout and giving Mizzou a 10-9 lead.

With 10:35 left in the half, WSU's Jazmien Gordon made a layup to give the Shockers a brief lead in the game, but Crafton sunk two free throws to put Mizzou back on top. Morgan Eye then hit a clutch three-pointer helping the Tigers to a 15-11 lead just before the under-8 media timeout.

With just under two minutes to play in the first half, the Tigers pulled away thanks to a three-pointer from Crafton and a layup from Kulas. Wichita State answered with a layup in the last minute making it 20-15 in Mizzou's favor. Kulas was fouled with 22 seconds left, and sunk both from the charity stripe. The Tigers went into the locker room at the half with a 22-15 lead over Wichita State.

Crafton started off the scoring in the second half for Mizzou, sinking a free throw and following it up with a layup for the Tigers. The score was answered by a Wichita State three-pointer, but MU still led 25-18 at the under-16 timeout.

With 15:11 left on the clock, Bri Kulas hit a key three-pointer to negate an earlier jump shot from Wichita State, keeping the Tigers ahead 28-20. After two free throws from Lianna Doty the Tigers continued to lead 30-23.

After a Wichita State timeout, a wide-open Maddie Stock added a trey, giving Mizzou a 10-point lead, their largest of the game. Crafton added a layup, putting Mizzou up 35-23. With just under 10 minutes left in the game, Crafton hit another fastbreak layup followed almost immediately by another three from Maddie Stock.

Wichita State put a few points on the board, but an and-one from Doty with 6:40 on the clock held on to the lead for Missouri, putting the Tigers up 43-30.

With just over two minutes in the game, the Shockers added a free throw and a layup to creep up on the Tigers' lead, 44-37, but Crafton kept the Tigers afloat, making two from the charity stripe.

Missouri held on to its 46-41 lead through the last minute of the game, but a foul on Liene Priede gave WSU's Alex Harden two free throws with just 13 seconds left. Harden made one of her shots, and Kyley Simmons was fouled a few seconds later. Simmons added a free throw giving Mizzou the 47-42 lead, but WSU broke away and recorded another layup. Eye hit two free throws after the game's final foul, helping the Tigers to their first win of the Cancun Challenge.

Missouri will hit the hardwood again Friday at 5 p.m. against the Green Bay Phoenix.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 12:17:46 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:57:00 AM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 11:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Home buyers affected by home shortage
Home buyers affected by home shortage
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Families tackle hot temperatures
Families tackle hot temperatures
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Big plans for new Westminster football stadium
Big plans for new Westminster football stadium
FULTON - Westminster College is looking forward to a new $4 million football stadium. Vice President of Campus Operations... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:00:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
COLUMBIA - A guilty plea by the man who admitted killing 6-year-old Dayne Hathman will stand, a judge ruled Friday.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Attorneys who represented the office of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens during a legislative investigation have... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 8:15:42 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
COLUMBIA - After seven years of dedicated service to the Columbia Police Department, K-9 Raf is retiring, the CPD said.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 6:16:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson will tour Missouri next week to hear from community leaders as he... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 5:46:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Robbery suspect on the loose
Robbery suspect on the loose
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department are currently searching for a suspect who fled a robbery crime scene on foot. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 94°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 93°
5pm 94°
6pm 92°
7pm 91°