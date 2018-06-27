Mizzou Women Top Kansas State in Overtime

6 years 3 months 4 weeks ago Sunday, February 26 2012 Feb 26, 2012 Sunday, February 26, 2012 8:50:00 AM CST February 26, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: Jenny Dewar - Press Release

COLUMBIA -- The Mizzou women's basketball team (12-15, 2-14) showed a flare for the dramatic on Saturday as they won their first home conference game of the year, a 61-56 overtime win against the Kansas State Wildcats (18-10, 9-7).

Senior BreAnna Brock led the way for Mizzou with her seventh double-double of the season, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Christine Flores also had an impressive day with a game-high 20 points and 7 rebounds. Liene Priede's three with 2.6 seconds remaining in regulation tied the game at 53 and forced the game into overtime.

The Tigers have one home game remaining this season, against Texas on Tuesday. That contest will be the seniors' final game in Mizzou Arena.

