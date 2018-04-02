Mizzou Wraps Up Record Track & Field Weekend

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Track and Field team wrapped up another record setting weekend lead by senior Leslie Farmer's school record run of 58.06 in the 400m intermediate hurdles. Farmer better the school record and her personal best of 58.22 set at 2011 Big 12 Outdoor Championship. She took the race out hard from the gun and held on for a terrific win. There is certainly more in the tank as she prepares for championship season in May and June" said Head Coach, Brett Halter.

While Farmer set a new school mark in the 400m hurdles, Kearsten Peoples quietly step another personal best and all time top ten school mark while winning the Discus Throw with a mark of 50.98 (167'3"). Peoples now sits number two on Missouri's All Time Top List in the Discus after setting the School Record in the Shot Put (56'11.5") at Missouri Relays last weekend.

Other Missouri highlights from the Arkansas Spring Invitational included field eventers Jill Rushin's personal best and runner up performance in the Shot Put (16.07m 52'8.75"), Brooks Mosier's runner up performance and season's best in the Shot Put (17.52m 57'5.75"), and tracksters Blake Irwin's (Bettendorf, IN) 800m performance of 1:50.14, Lauren Flaker's runs in both the 100m (11.97) and 200m (24.76), Cara Forte's run in the 200m (24.93), Ryan Blackwell's 200m personal best of 21.57

In Austin, Texas Malcolm Pennix picked up where he left off during the indoor season leaping to 7.75m (25'5.25") to place fourth in the elite division of the Long Jump at the Texas Relays.

Head Coach Brett Halter, "Top to bottom this weekend was exactly what we had envisioned - building on last weekends momentum. We garnered more experience today for our newcomers and hauled in several more personal bests and solid NCAA Round One performances. The team is determined, focused, giving great efforts day in and day out. We will certainly continue to get better in the weeks ahead."

The Tigers will travel to LSU next weekend for the "Battle on the Bayou" matching up with future SEC foes LSU, Mississippi State and Big Ten powers Illinois, Iowa and Penn State.