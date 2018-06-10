Mizzou wrestler Cox picks up Mid-American Conference recognition

COLUMBIA - Missouri junior 197-pound wrestler J'Den Cox earned his third career Mid-American Conference Wrestler of the Week award, the conference announced Wednesday.

Cox, the No. 2 ranked 197-pounder in the NCAA Coaches rankings, picked up his 100th career victory in a 16-7 major decision over No. 10 Aaron Studebaker last Sunday in Mizzou's 19-14 victory over Nebraska in the NWCA National Duals.

The milestone win made Cox the 24th member of the 100-win club and he became the fastest in Mizzou Wrestling history (105 matches) to do so. It also extended Cox's individual winning streak to 12 matches as he improved to 25-1 overall on the season.

This is the first time during the 2015-16 season that Cox, a Hickman High School alum, has received the honor after winning two during his sophomore year. Two other Mizzou wrestlers have taken MAC Wrestler of the Week recognition this season, junior 133-pounder Zach Synon and redshirt junior 141-pounder Matt Manley.

Mizzou will head to Ypsilanti, Michigan for the MAC Wrestling Tournament on March 5th and 6th, hosted by Eastern Michigan University. The Tigers are vying for their fourth straight MAC title and fifth overall.