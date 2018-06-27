Mizzou Wrestling Falls to Central Michigan

COLUMBIA -- The sixth-ranked Mizzou wrestling team lost a hard-fought bout to MAC foe and 11th-ranked Central Michigan, 17-16, on Sunday afternoon inside the Hearnes Center. Mizzou earned wins at 133 pounds, 149 pounds, 174 pounds, 184 pounds and heavyweight. The loss for the Tigers is their first in a dual meet this season, snapping an eight-match win streak.



Starting at 125 pounds, Boomer Boyd grappled with ninth-ranked Christian Cullinan and fell behind early in the first period after a takedown and a two-point nearfall as Cullinan took a 4-0 lead and more than two minutes of riding time into the second period. Cullinan added six more points in the second period and then added the riding time point to take the opening bout, 11-0.



At 133 pounds, one of the premier bouts of the day took place as Mizzou seventh-ranked Nathan McCormick took on eighth-ranked Scotti Sentes. McCormick got a key takedown early in the first frame, pulling Sentes back onto the mat before taking him down. He added 1:44 of riding time and took a 2-0 lead into the second period. The second period saw no scoring, setting up a crucial third period. Sentes chose to start the final frame down and McCormick immediately tallied a three-point nearfall, extending his lead to 5-0. He added a stalling point and cut Sentes to try and take him down for a major decision, but couldn't do it, but he took a 7-1 win, pulling the Tigers within one point in the team competition at 4-3.



At 141 pounds, Mizzou's Eric Wilson took on Scott Mattingly. The first period was scoreless Mattingly started down in the second period and scored a two-point reversal less than a minute into the frame. Wilson earned a point on a technical violation and then escaped to tie the bout at 2-2. ButMattingly registered a takedown late in the second to reopen a two-point edge at 4-2 through two. Wilson started the third period down and scored an escape at the 1:15 mark, making in 4-3. Wilson nearly got a takedown late in the match but fell just short, losing the bout, 4-3. Headed to 149 pounds, CMW held a 7-3 lead over Mizzou.



Moving to 149pounds, No. 15 Drake Houdashelt took on CMU's Donnie Corby. Houdashelt scored a pair on a double-legged takedown with 30 secondsremaining in the first but Corby scored a one-point escape, sending the bout to the second period with Houdashelt on top, 2-1. In the second frame, Houdashelt started down and scored a two-point reversal and nearly pinned Corby for a three-point nearfall, taking a 7-1 lead. Trying to get the major decision, Houdashelt cut Corby in the third period for a one-point escape but couldn't take him down in the last 1:30 but still claimed an 8-2 win after getting the riding time point. CMU led through the first four bouts, 7-6.



Kyle Bradley, ranked 20th nationally, took on CMU's Lucas Smith at 157. Bradley got on the board first with a trip takedown in the first. Smith scored a two-point reversal 20 seconds after the takedown but Bradley escaped to regain a 3-2 lead and it stayed that way headed into the second period. Bradley started down in the second and earned a hard-fought escape late in the frame and took a 4-2 lead into the third. Smith earned an escape and took the riding point time to send the bout to extra time, knotted at 4-4. After neither wrestler could get the sudden victory, Bradley chose down and couldn't escape sending it to another period and Smith scored a two-point reversal to clinch the match at 6-5, giving CMU a 10-6 lead through the first five bouts.



Trailing heading into the final five bouts, 10th-ranked Zach Toal took on Mike Ottinger. After a scoreless first period, Ottinger tallied an escape and a takedown before a quick escape from Toal at the end of the period as Ottinger took a 3-2 lead into the final frame. But Toal quickly flipped the script with a takedown a minute in as he gained a 4-3 lead. Ottinger escaped with 30 seconds remaining and that send the bout to a sudden victory period and Ottinger scored a takedown to take the bout, 6-4, as CMU led through six bouts, 13-6.



At 174 pound, Todd Porter took on Craig Kelliher. Porter scored an early takedown to take control of the bout which ended up being the deciding score in a 2-0 win. That cut the CMU lead to 13-9 headed to 184 pounds.



Sixth-ranked Mike Larson took on second-ranked Bill Bennett at 184 pounds and surrendered a quick takedown, falling behind, 2-0, after the first period. Bennett chose down to start the second frame and scored two more quick points to take a 4-0 lead. After Larson started down, Bennett scored a two-point nearfall to take a 6-0 lead and then Larson was tagged for stalling and the riding time gave Bennett an 8-0 major decision, giving CMU a 17-9 lead heading to the final two bouts. The stalling call proved to be a major point in favor for CMU, which eventually won the dual for them.



No. 11 Brett Haynes took on Jackson Lewis at 184 pounds and Haynes quickly took a 2-0 lead but needed bonus points to keep the Tigers in the match. He then turned his takedown into a three-point nearfall and then added more points to take a 9-0 lead and added nearly four minutes of riding time to take the major decision to pull the team score to 17-13.



Needing bonuspoints in the heavyweight bout, top-ranked Dom Bradley was set to take on sixth-ranked Jarod Trice in a deciding match as Bradley needed a major decision to tie the match and either a technical fall or a pin to win the match for Mizzou. The two each tallied an escape each in the first three periods, sending the bout to extra time tied at 1-1. After neither wrestler scored in the sudden victory period, Bradley chose down and escaped with 12 seconds left in the frame. Trice then started down at the start of the next period and Bradley rode him out and added a caution point for the 3-1 win. But it wasn't enough as Mizzou fell a point short in the team competition.



The Tigers are back on the road next weekend for three duals against Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, and Northern Iowa.