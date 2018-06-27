Mizzou Wrestling Falls to Central Michigan

5 years 5 months 5 days ago Sunday, January 20 2013 Jan 20, 2013 Sunday, January 20, 2013 6:51:32 PM CST January 20, 2013 in Tiger Talk
Source: Tony Randazzo - Press Release

COLUMBIA -- The sixth-ranked Mizzou wrestling team lost a hard-fought bout to MAC foe and 11th-ranked Central Michigan, 17-16, on Sunday afternoon inside the Hearnes Center. Mizzou earned wins at 133 pounds, 149 pounds, 174 pounds, 184 pounds and heavyweight. The loss for the Tigers is their first in a dual meet this season, snapping an eight-match win streak.

Starting at 125 pounds, Boomer Boyd grappled with ninth-ranked Christian Cullinan and fell behind early in the first period after a takedown and a two-point nearfall as Cullinan took a 4-0 lead and more than two minutes of riding time into the second period. Cullinan added six more points in the second period and then added the riding time point to take the opening bout, 11-0.

At 133 pounds, one of the premier bouts of the day took place as Mizzou seventh-ranked Nathan McCormick took on eighth-ranked Scotti Sentes. McCormick got a key takedown early in the first frame, pulling Sentes back onto the mat before taking him down. He added 1:44 of riding time and took a 2-0 lead into the second period. The second period saw no scoring, setting up a crucial third period. Sentes chose to start the final frame down and McCormick immediately tallied a three-point nearfall, extending his lead to 5-0. He added a stalling point and cut Sentes to try and take him down for a major decision, but couldn't do it, but he took a 7-1 win, pulling the Tigers within one point in the team competition at 4-3.

At 141 pounds, Mizzou's Eric Wilson took on Scott Mattingly. The first period was scoreless Mattingly started down in the second period and scored a two-point reversal less than a minute into the frame. Wilson earned a point on a technical violation and then escaped to tie the bout at 2-2. ButMattingly registered a takedown late in the second to reopen a two-point edge at 4-2 through two. Wilson started the third period down and scored an escape at the 1:15 mark, making in 4-3. Wilson nearly got a takedown late in the match but fell just short, losing the bout, 4-3. Headed to 149 pounds, CMW held a 7-3 lead over Mizzou.

Moving to 149pounds, No. 15 Drake Houdashelt took on CMU's Donnie Corby. Houdashelt scored a pair on a double-legged takedown with 30 secondsremaining in the first but Corby scored a one-point escape, sending the bout to the second period with Houdashelt on top, 2-1. In the second frame, Houdashelt started down and scored a two-point reversal and nearly pinned Corby for a three-point nearfall, taking a 7-1 lead. Trying to get the major decision, Houdashelt cut Corby in the third period for a one-point escape but couldn't take him down in the last 1:30 but still claimed an 8-2 win after getting the riding time point. CMU led through the first four bouts, 7-6.

Kyle Bradley, ranked 20th nationally, took on CMU's Lucas Smith at 157. Bradley got on the board first with a trip takedown in the first. Smith scored a two-point reversal 20 seconds after the takedown but Bradley escaped to regain a 3-2 lead and it stayed that way headed into the second period. Bradley started down in the second and earned a hard-fought escape late in the frame and took a 4-2 lead into the third. Smith earned an escape and took the riding point time to send the bout to extra time, knotted at 4-4. After neither wrestler could get the sudden victory, Bradley chose down and couldn't escape sending it to another period and Smith scored a two-point reversal to clinch the match at 6-5, giving CMU a 10-6 lead through the first five bouts.

Trailing heading into the final five bouts, 10th-ranked Zach Toal took on Mike Ottinger. After a scoreless first period, Ottinger tallied an escape and a takedown before a quick escape from Toal at the end of the period as Ottinger took a 3-2 lead into the final frame. But Toal quickly flipped the script with a takedown a minute in as he gained a 4-3 lead. Ottinger escaped with 30 seconds remaining and that send the bout to a sudden victory period and Ottinger scored a takedown to take the bout, 6-4, as CMU led through six bouts, 13-6.

At 174 pound, Todd Porter took on Craig Kelliher. Porter scored an early takedown to take control of the bout which ended up being the deciding score in a 2-0 win. That cut the CMU lead to 13-9 headed to 184 pounds.

Sixth-ranked Mike Larson took on second-ranked Bill Bennett at 184 pounds and surrendered a quick takedown, falling behind, 2-0, after the first period. Bennett chose down to start the second frame and scored two more quick points to take a 4-0 lead. After Larson started down, Bennett scored a two-point nearfall to take a 6-0 lead and then Larson was tagged for stalling and the riding time gave Bennett an 8-0 major decision, giving CMU a 17-9 lead heading to the final two bouts. The stalling call proved to be a major point in favor for CMU, which eventually won the dual for them.

No. 11 Brett Haynes took on Jackson Lewis at 184 pounds and Haynes quickly took a 2-0 lead but needed bonus points to keep the Tigers in the match. He then turned his takedown into a three-point nearfall and then added more points to take a 9-0 lead and added nearly four minutes of riding time to take the major decision to pull the team score to 17-13.

Needing bonuspoints in the heavyweight bout, top-ranked Dom Bradley was set to take on sixth-ranked Jarod Trice in a deciding match as Bradley needed a major decision to tie the match and either a technical fall or a pin to win the match for Mizzou. The two each tallied an escape each in the first three periods, sending the bout to extra time tied at 1-1. After neither wrestler scored in the sudden victory period, Bradley chose down and escaped with 12 seconds left in the frame. Trice then started down at the start of the next period and Bradley rode him out and added a caution point for the 3-1 win. But it wasn't enough as Mizzou fell a point short in the team competition.

The Tigers are back on the road next weekend for three duals against Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, and Northern Iowa.

More News

Grid
List

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 10:36:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware's capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:40:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New community center will provide new services for disabilities
New community center will provide new services for disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- The Gibbs Center for Independence is set to open on Wednesday. The new facility will have space... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:27:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return
Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return
(AP) - Serena Williams was seeded No. 25 for her return to Wimbledon after having a baby, a decision by... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:54:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Columbia's Airport Advisory Board to present new reports
Columbia's Airport Advisory Board to present new reports
COLUMBIA – Columbia’s Airport Advisory Board is meeting this afternoon to discuss updates to the future of the Columbia Regional... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:06:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One injured in Jefferson City shooting
UPDATE: One injured in Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police officers continue to investigate a shooting that injured one man around 1 a.m. Wednesday... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:54:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Boonville woman arrested for child sex crimes
Boonville woman arrested for child sex crimes
COOPER COUNTY - A Boonville woman is facing multiple charges of statutory sodomy. Deputies with the Cooper County Sheriff's... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:41:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Boone County offers free HIV testing, reports uptick in infections
Boone County offers free HIV testing, reports uptick in infections
COLUMBIA - A couple of Boone County organizations are offering free HIV tests in response to a national campaign and... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 10:29:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Jefferson City Public Schools officials work to improve safety
Jefferson City Public Schools officials work to improve safety
JEFFERSON CITY – The JCPS Security Committee met Tuesday to present policy revisions and talk about new ideas to keep... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 9:56:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Two arrested in Fulton High School burglary
Two arrested in Fulton High School burglary
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department arrested two men Tuesday for breaking into Fulton High School last Friday. Zachary... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 9:41:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

United Way of Central Missouri hosts Power of the Purse fundraiser
United Way of Central Missouri hosts Power of the Purse fundraiser
JEFFERSON CITY – More than 300 women supported the United Way of Central Missouri’s “Power of the Purse” auction today.... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 7:49:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Boone County looks to update voting system
Boone County looks to update voting system
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Election Advisory Board and county clerk are looking into purchasing new voting machines. Representatives... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 7:43:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Future of Cole County EMS in question after chief's resignation
Future of Cole County EMS in question after chief's resignation
COLE COUNTY – Cole County EMS Chief, Jerry Johnston, turned in his letter of resignation Monday. He said his last... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 6:52:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Judge cites substantial progress in Ferguson reforms
Judge cites substantial progress in Ferguson reforms
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The federal judge overseeing a reform agreement between Ferguson, Missouri, and the U.S. Department of Justice... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Two Moberly high school grads head to nationals for roofing paint invention
Two Moberly high school grads head to nationals for roofing paint invention
MOBERLY - Two teens from the Moberly Area Technical Center (MATC) are showing off their inventive chops at a national... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 4:54:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Weatherization program offers free home improvement
Weatherization program offers free home improvement
COLUMBIA - Central Missouri Community Action's Low-Income Weatherization Program works with families to make their home more energy efficient and... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 4:45:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers spent $110,000 related to Greitens probe
Missouri lawmakers spent $110,000 related to Greitens probe
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers spent almost $110,000 during a special session and investigation into allegations against former Gov.... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 4:34:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Logboat Brewing Co. wins lawsuit over trademark
Logboat Brewing Co. wins lawsuit over trademark
COLUMBIA (AP) - A judge has ruled in favor of a Missouri-based brewery in a lawsuit alleging the company copied... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 9 active weather alerts
12pm 84°
1pm 86°
2pm 88°
3pm 90°