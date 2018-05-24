Mizzou Wrestling improves to 17-0 after defeating Northern Illinois

COLUMBIA - Mizzou wrestling remains undefeated, improving their record to 17-0 Sunday afternoon at the Hearnes Center after defeating Northern Illinois, 32-12. This win also makes the Tigers' Mid-American Conference a perfect 5-0 in Mid-American Conference this season.

The Tigers won eight of the 10 matches against the Huskies, achieving bonus points in half of them.

The Huskies took a quick pin at 125 pounds to open the competition. Mizzou's redshirt sophomore Zach Synon took 133 pounds with a 9-0 decision shutout.

Redshirt sophomore Lavion Mayes claimed a 6-1 decision at 141 pounds, followed by redshirt junior Le'Roy Barnes' 6-0 shutout at 149 pounds. At 157 pounds, sophomore Joey Lavallee won an 8-2 decision to put Mizzou up 13-6 over Northern Illinois at the dual intermission.

Mizzou won four-of-five contests in the second half of the duel, with three-of-four earning bonus points.

Redshirt sophomore Mikey England won a 6-2 decision, while redshirt freshman Willie Miklus earned a quick pin in his match.

Sophomore J'den Cox recorded his seventh pin of the season, and redshirt senior Devin Mellon finished off the dual with a 10-2 major decision for the Tigers.

The Tigers next play Saturday against Northern Iowa at 7 p.m.

Match-By-Match Results vs. Northern Illinois:



125: Derek Elmore (NI) over Chase Brennan (M) by Fall, 0:53

133: No. 18 Zach Synon (M) over Danny Carlson (NI) by 9-0 Major Decision

141: No. 6 Lavion Mayes (M) over Tyler Argue (NI) by 6-1 Decision

149: Le'Roy Barnes (M) over Austin Culton (NI) by 6-0 Decision

157: No. 11 Joey Lavallee (M) over Andrew Morse (NI) by 8-2 Decision

165: Mikey England (M) over Shaun'Qae McMurty (NI) by 6-2 Decision

174: Trace Engelkes (NI) over Cody Johnston (M) by Fall, 3:50

184: No. 9 Willie Miklus (M) over Quinton Rosser (NI) by Fall, 1:08

197: No. 1 J'den Cox (M) over Alec Brown (NI) by Fall, 2:16

HWT: No. 10 Devin Mellon (M) over Jake Cochrane (NI) by 10-2 Major Decision