Mizzou Wrestling Opens Season Ranked 9th

6 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, November 03 2011 Nov 3, 2011 Thursday, November 03, 2011 1:23:00 PM CDT November 03, 2011 in Tiger Talk
Source: www.mutigers.com
By: Kevin Acciani

COLUMBIA - The Missouri men's wrestling team will open its season ranked 9th in the country, as announced Wednesday morning by the National Wrestling Coaches Associaton (NWCA). This is the 10th straight year that the Tigers start off with a top-15 ranking.

The Tigers return seven of last year's program-best nine NCAA qualifiers in senior Dorian Henderson, juniors Mike Larson, Nathan McCormick and Brent Haynes and sophomores Zack Toal, Alan Waters and Kyle Bradley. Waters opens the year as the top-ranked wrestler on the team, coming in as high as fifth at 125 pounds.

The Tigers start their season next Sunday, Nov. 13 with a match against the Purdue Boilermakers. The match begins at 1 p.m. CT.

