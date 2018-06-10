Mizzou wrestling ranked No. 7

COLUMBIA - Wrestling Insider News Magazine (WIN) ranked Mizzou No. 7 in its preseason poll. The Tigers are coming off of their third consecutive conference championship, and are looking to make it four in a row as they return eight top-20 wrestlers.

That group is led by sophomore J'den Cox who is fresh off a national championship last season as he became the youngest Missouri wrestler to ever win a national title.

Also in the top ten is Alan Waters (4th), Drake Houdashelt (5th) and Joey Lavallee (10th).

Lavion Mayes (13th), Devin Mellon (15th), Matt Manley (16th) and Mikey England (20th) were also recognized by WIN.