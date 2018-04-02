MKT Trail Connector Under Construction

COLUMBIA - The Stadium MKT Trail connector will undergo construction starting at 7 a.m. Monday.

The pedestrian tunnel under Stadium Boulevard between West Boulevard and Carrie Francke Drive will be temporarily closed.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of April 2012.

Until then, pedestrians are urged to use alternative trails. Motorists should use extreme caution when traveling around the area as pedestrians could be crossing.