MKT Trail Open

COLUMBIA - A portion of the MKT trail reopened today, allowing walkers, runners and cyclists to cross two new bridges. Work began on the two bridges in early January of this year. However the whole project began back in 2000 during an inspection of all 13 MKT Trail bridges.

Bridges 12 and 13 were seriously corroded. So much so that a portion of each bridge actually collapsed about six inches. The city council made the decision to completely replace both of the bridges in 2009. People who use the trail say it's just nice to have the trail back to normal.

The park sales tax funded the project. It was an appropriation from the City of Columbia and a federal grant.