MO 15 Bridge to Reopen in Knox County

HANNIBAL - Weather permitting MO 15 at the north edge of Edina will reopen to traffic Thursday. This comes after the road was closed for more than a month to replace the North Fork Fabius River Bridge. The 89-year-old truss bridge has been replaced with a new 28-foot wide bridge without trusses which will allow large farm equipment and other large vehicles with height limitations to pass over the bridge safely.

The public is invited to join MoDOT, its contractors, federal, state and local officials at 10 a.m. for a ribbon cutting and unique tractor parade celebrating the opening of the new North Fork Fabius River Bridge. The ribbon cutting will take place at the north end of the bridge with traffic stopped for about 10 minutes for the ribbon cutting and tractor parade. "We worked closely with local officials to determine the best time to work on the bridges so it would not impact spring planting and fall harvests, and for the closure to occur while school was out for the summer," said MoDOT Area Engineer Amy Crawford. "A tractor parade is a fitting way to celebrate the opening of the bridge with fall harvests just around the corner," said Crawford. State Senator Brian Munzlinger and State Representative Craig Redmon will be present for the ceremony, along with all three Knox County Commissioners.

"We appreciate the patience and cooperation of the area businesses, residents and Knox County officials as we worked to make this improvements," she explained. "The Safe and Sound Bridge program is a great example of what can be accomplished when funding is available," Crawford added. "But with current transportation funding levels, it is unlikely Missourians will continue to see the number of bridge improvements we've had with Safe and Sound. In the midst of a funding shortage, we will focus on maintaining our current system for as long as possible."