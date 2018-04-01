MO AG announces $120 million settlement with General Motors

JEFFERSON CITY - The attorneys general for 49 states and the District of Columbia reached a settlement with General Motors over ignition switch defects, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced Thursday.

The $120 million multi-state settlement came following an investigation which found GM hid knowledge about defective ignition switches. Under certain circumstances, the switches could move from the "Run" position into the "Accessory" or "Off" positions. That could then lead to a loss of electrical power to systems like power steering, power brakes, and even airbags in the event of a crash.

GM issued a series of recalls in 2014 related to the defects, but the lawsuit filed against the company said some employees knew about the problem as early as 2004. The suit also said despite that knowledge, GM continued to market the reliability and safety of its vehicles.

“Conduct that puts the safety of Missourians at risk will not be tolerated,” Hawley said in a news release sent Thursday. “My Office will hold manufacturers accountable for the representations they make.”

Of the $120 million settlement, Missouri will get around $2 million.