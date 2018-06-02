Mo. AG Launches New Website on Identity Theft

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster is offering tips on how to avoid falling victim to identity theft.

A new section on Koster's website includes such advice as shredding financial documents and storing Social Security cards in a safe place -- not in a wallet or purse. Koster also suggests that people change their passwords for various accounts every 60 days and choose hard-to-crack combinations that use a mixture of upper- and lower-case letters, numbers and symbols.

Koster says identity thieves can gather people's information by digging through trash, stealing mail, filling out change-of-address forms and a number of other sneaky ways.

The new website can be found here.