Mo. AG, Prosecutors Announce Anti-Smurfing Effort

KANSAS CITY - Missouri's attorney general and other officials are launching a campaign against a strategy used by methamphetamine makers to evade limits on buying a key ingredient.

The practice is called "smurfing," and involves people buying cold and allergy medicines containing the pseudoephedrine and selling them to meth makers.

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster and Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker scheduled a news conference Wednesday at a Kansas City supermarket to outline the anti-smurfing initiative.

The campaign calls partly for Missouri pharmacies to display warnings at cash registers letting would-be smurfers know their actions have serious consequences.

The Missouri Retailers Association, Missouri Pharmacy Association and Consumer Healthcare Products Association are sponsoring the campaign.