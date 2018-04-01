Mo. AG Sues KC Hospice Over Honor Flight Funds

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Missouri's attorney general is suing a Kansas City hospice company for refusing to return nearly $40,000 that was intended to send elderly veterans to Washington, D.C.

Attorney General Chris Koster announced Thursday he had filed a lawsuit against Kendallwood Hospice Co. and had obtained a temporary restraining order freezing Honor Flight donations being held by the company.

Koster says Kendallwood agreed to hold the donations in a separate bank account, from which an Honor Flight official could withdraw funds to pay for veterans to travel to see memorials in Washington.

In February the hospice removed an Honor Flight official from the account's signature card, preventing the charity from accessing its funds. Koster says Kendallwood has refused repeated requests to return the money.

Kendallwood officials were not immediately available for comment.