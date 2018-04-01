Mo. Allows Online Voter Registration

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missourians can now go online to register to vote or change their addresses on file with elections authorities.

Secretary of State Jason Kander announced the new service Thursday, saying it would simplify the registration process and make it more convenient.

Voters will sign registration forms on a computer, and the secretary of state's office will complete a preliminary review. The forms then will be printed and mailed to local elections officials to check for completeness and validity.

Kander's office says 15 other states currently have online tools for voter registration and that five others are developing them.