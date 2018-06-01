Mo. Appeals Panel Says Kansas Gun Store Not Liable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri appeals panel says it agrees with a lower court ruling that said a Kansas gun store is protected from lawsuits in a 2007 fatal shooting at a Kansas City mall.

The Kansas City Star reports the appeals court on Tuesday upheld rulings by a Jackson County judge who threw out lawsuits filed by the families of Luke Nilges and Leslie Noble Ballew, who died in April 2007 when David W. Logsdon went on a shooting spree at the Ward Parkway Shopping Center.

The families argued that Shawnee Gun Shop Inc., in nearby Shawnee, Kan., negligently sold the material to Logsdon, who paid with a stolen credit card.

The court ruled that products could be used away from the store with no oversight by the gun shop.