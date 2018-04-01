Mo. Attorney Celebrates Turning 90 with Colleagues

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A Missouri man who has been practicing law since 1947 has celebrated his 90th birthday with more than 100 colleagues.

The St. Joseph News-Press (http://bit.ly/HVhDLi ) reported that friends of Phillip Eveloff turned out Wednesday at a restaurant to mark the occasion. Eveloff described himself as "pretty lucky guy."

Colleagues told stories, including 5th Circuit's presiding judge Patrick Robb. He recalled being challenged to do pull ups when he ran into Eveloff at the Missouri Western State University gym a few years ago.

Robb managed five or six. Eveloff pulled off a dozen.

The party had to come to an end just before 1 p.m. Wednesday because Eveloff had to be back in court to defend another client. He told everyone he'd look forward to seeing them when he turned 100.