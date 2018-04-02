MO Attorney General's office launches investigation of Facebook

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said Monday his office issued an investigative subpoena against Facebook related to the sharing and tracking of users' data.

Hawley's subpoena comes after 37 state attorneys general signed a letter asking for answers from Facebook related to the data collection.

In a release from Hawley's office, the attorney general said the investigation aims to find whether Facebook is appropriately obtaining and caring for the private data that is collected. Furthermore, it seeks to find whether Facebook accurately discloses to its users how the private data will be used.

"As the chief law enforcement officer in Missouri, I must protect the privacy of internet users," Hawley said. "As technology develops at a rapid pace, Silicon Valley needs to ensure that the proper protections are in place to guard consumer privacy. If they do not do this, my Office will pursue those responsible."

Hawley held a press conferences in Jefferson City Monday. We will update this story with new information later today.