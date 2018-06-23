Mo. Attorney General's Office Responds to Redistricting Lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri attorney general's office contends a lawsuit challenging new congressional districts should be dismissed.

Some Democrats filed a lawsuit last month challenging the new districts. They argue the districts are not compact and contiguous, deny equal rights and reflect the use of government power to benefit a few instead of preserving the general welfare.

In a recent court filing, the attorney general's office argues the plaintiffs have failed to show that lawmakers ignored requirements for compact congressional districts. The attorney general's office also contends that plaintiffs must show there was no justified governmental basis for how the districts were drawn.

Missouri redrew its nine U.S. House districts into eight after the 2010 census. The lawsuit is funded by the National Democratic Redistricting Trust.