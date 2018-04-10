Mo. Attorney General Says STL Man Solicited Donations, Kept Money

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A suburban St. Louis man is facing a combined 11 charges in two counties for allegedly soliciting donations for a charity to aid wounded veterans, but keeping the money for himself.

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster was in St. Louis on Wednesday to announce charges in both St. Louis and St. Charles counties against 34-year-old William Harshbarger of St. Charles. He is charged with seven counts in St. Charles County and four in St. Louis County.

Harshbarger is accused of soliciting unauthorized donations for the Wounded Warrior Project, often standing outside stores to ask for money.

Koster says Harshbarger collected at least $6,200 and none of it went to charity.

Harshbarger is jailed in St. Charles on $35,000 bond and does not yet have an attorney.